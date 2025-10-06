Chadchart inspects Samsen sinkhole site, says road and demolition works are safe

He said that about 800–1,000 cubic metres of soil were filled on Sunday, bringing the total to between 3,000 and 4,000 cubic metres so far. Engineers have conducted coring tests to assess the soil layers down to the underground tunnel and reinforced the surrounding area with cement for additional stability.
Regarding the demolition of the Samsen police station, Chadchart said that the steel roof structure had been removed on Sunday and work continued on the right-hand side of the building on Monday, expected to be completed by October 7.
He added that sand had been filled into the sinkhole beneath the building to stop soil sliding, raising the level by about five metres from the original depth.
Neighbouring buildings have shown no signs of movement, and Vajira Hospital remains open as usual. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has also followed the situation closely and provided moral support to the teams on site.
“The operation is continuing as planned. Any delay is purely for safety reasons. The reopening of the road will depend on the technical team’s final assessment. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) wants the work done thoroughly and safely—so it won’t need to be redone,” Chadchart said.
BMA vows joint action on land and housing issues
On the same day, Chadchart received a petition titled “Proposals and discussion on World Habitat Day to address land and housing problems in Bangkok” from representatives of the poor people's movement for land and housing rights at Lan Khon Mueang, in front of Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha) in Phra Nakhon district.
Chadchart said housing, public health and education were the three key issues that the government must continue to support. “The BMA does not own land — we are only caretakers of public land on behalf of the government. Therefore, we must find solutions together,” he said.
He explained that the BMA’s principle was to first find alternative housing for affected communities before any relocation takes place. “We ask for everyone’s cooperation. Ultimately, I believe there is enough land in this country for everyone. We just need to talk and work together to find a shared solution,” Chadchart added.
The governor noted that the United Nations has designated the first Monday of October as World Habitat Day to highlight the importance of adequate housing. “Housing is fundamental to stability. When families have secure homes, their children can grow up with better opportunities and livelihoods,” he said.
“Let today’s event be a safe and meaningful walk. If anyone feels tired, please inform the staff — they are here to look after you. As for the proposals, I have accepted all of them in principle and will review them for improvement. Over the past three years, many issues have seen progress, but there are still several that require continued cooperation,” Chadchart said.
The petition outlined nine key policy proposals as follows:
Following the submission of the petition, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, together with Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon, spoke to reporters about the city’s efforts to address housing problems faced by low-income residents, particularly those living in urban areas.
Chadchart said that a diverse population was essential for driving the city’s development, and therefore Bangkok must ensure affordable housing for low-income citizens. “At present, there are over 2,000 such communities in Bangkok. Our key principle is to bring these communities into a legal and proper framework,” he said.
“For instance, if a community encroaches along a canal, the BMA will work with relevant agencies such as the Community Organisations Development Institute (CODI) and the Treasury Department to develop Baan Mankong projects. The goal is to relocate residents from public land to legally rented plots, allowing them to live securely and establish permanent livelihoods without fear of eviction.”
“Our target is for all informal communities to eventually enter the Baan Mankong system. We are focusing on some key areas, such as along Khlong Prem Prachakorn, where significant progress has already been made. The process requires close cooperation with all related agencies," Chadchart said.
"The essence is to proceed gradually and compassionately, as everyone has a family and responsibilities. When adjustments are made, there must be alternative housing available. Everything must be done with empathy.”
Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon added that as housing solutions involve many agencies, the BMA had been coordinating closely with partners.
“Since the Baan Mankong programme began in 2003, there were around 5,000 to 6,000 households that received loans from CODI. In recent years, that number has dropped to just 100–200 households annually, meaning access to financial resources for communities has declined,” he said.
“To address this, we established a new Housing Development Office, not to use BMA funds but to help communities access CODI’s financing. So far, around 1,800 households have entered the loan process.