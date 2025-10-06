Chadchart inspects Samsen sinkhole site, says road and demolition works are safe

He said that about 800–1,000 cubic metres of soil were filled on Sunday, bringing the total to between 3,000 and 4,000 cubic metres so far. Engineers have conducted coring tests to assess the soil layers down to the underground tunnel and reinforced the surrounding area with cement for additional stability.

Regarding the demolition of the Samsen police station, Chadchart said that the steel roof structure had been removed on Sunday and work continued on the right-hand side of the building on Monday, expected to be completed by October 7.

He added that sand had been filled into the sinkhole beneath the building to stop soil sliding, raising the level by about five metres from the original depth.

Neighbouring buildings have shown no signs of movement, and Vajira Hospital remains open as usual. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has also followed the situation closely and provided moral support to the teams on site.

“The operation is continuing as planned. Any delay is purely for safety reasons. The reopening of the road will depend on the technical team’s final assessment. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) wants the work done thoroughly and safely—so it won’t need to be redone,” Chadchart said.