BMA issues rabies alert for three Bangkok districts

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Wednesday issued a rabies alert for residents of eight sub-districts in three Bangkok districts following the discovery of a rabid stray dog.
The BMA said the eight sub-districts are within a five-kilometre radius of the location where the rabid dog was found on Chuan Samphan Road in Khok Faed sub-district of Nong Chok district.
The eight sub-districts are:
The BMA warned residents of the eight sub-districts not to touch stray animals at all, as they could contract the deadly virus.
The BMA also urged residents to contact the Prawet dog shelter at 0 2328 7460 or 0 2328 7355 if they spot dead stray dogs or cats, restless dogs with protruding tongues and excessive salivation that might bite, or animals appearing to have stiffened bodies.
The BMA’s warning follows an order from the Livestock Development Office for Area 1 on Wednesday.
The order declared the Bangkok zones within a five-kilometre radius of the spot where the rabid dog was found as areas for controlling the rabies outbreak from September 17 to October 16.
The order prohibited the transfer of dogs and the movement of dead animals within the area without prior approval from veterinarians or livestock officials.