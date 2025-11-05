Anutin to chair MOU signing among 14 agencies in war against online scammers

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 05, 2025

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will chair the signing of an MOU among 14 government and private agencies to boost Thailand’s fight against online scammers.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will chair a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony among five ministries and nine government and private agencies to strengthen efforts against online scams, government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Wednesday.

Siripong said Anutin will preside over and witness the signing ceremony at the Santi Maitree Building inside Government House at 11am on Thursday.

The MOU aims to integrate the efforts of the ministries and agencies in preventing and suppressing technology-related crimes and to formally declare a united war on online scammers.

The 14 signatories are:

  1. Anti-Money Laundering Office
  2. Royal Thai Police
  3. Digital Economy and Society Ministry
  4. Justice Ministry
  5. Interior Ministry
  6. Finance Ministry
  7. Foreign Ministry
  8. Office of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission
  9. Department of Special Investigation
  10. Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission
  11. Bank of Thailand
  12. Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission
  13. Thai Bankers’ Association
  14. Government Financial Institutions Association

Siripong said the signing ceremony would demonstrate the government’s determination to combat online scams and to utilise modern systems, tools and mechanisms to coordinate the work of all relevant organisations for tangible results.

He added that Anutin has played an active role in promoting inter-agency cooperation in the fight against online scams.
 

