Anutin to chair MOU signing among 14 agencies in war against online scammers

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will chair a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony among five ministries and nine government and private agencies to strengthen efforts against online scams, government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Wednesday.

Siripong said Anutin will preside over and witness the signing ceremony at the Santi Maitree Building inside Government House at 11am on Thursday.

The MOU aims to integrate the efforts of the ministries and agencies in preventing and suppressing technology-related crimes and to formally declare a united war on online scammers.