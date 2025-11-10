Myanmar destroys 101 KK Park buildings linked to online scam and gambling crimes

The operation targets buildings used by foreign nationals involved in online scams, gambling, and other crimes. These individuals reportedly entered Myanmar illegally through border routes, mainly via Thailand.
The demolished structures included various buildings, one- to nine-story residential buildings, shops, hotels, gyms, restaurants, KTVs, spas, warehouses, and a hospital. The area also had parks and sports facilities.
Since January 30, 2025, authorities have identified and detained 10,762 foreigners who entered Myanmar illegally, mostly through Thailand. Of them, 9,403 have been repatriated in coordination with relevant countries, and another 1,359 are awaiting transfer.
The government stated it continues to cooperate with neighbouring countries and international organisations to eliminate online scam centres and arrest both local and foreign ringleaders behind them.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network