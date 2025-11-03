Heavy rains trigger flooding across Yangon

The heavy rains caused flooding on roads and neighbourhood streets, and water entered homes.
The heavy rains caused flooding in South Okkalapa, Kamaryut, Hlaing, North Dagon, Tamwe, Mayangone, Yankin, and other townships.
Due to the strength of the whirlwind moving from the east and the strength of the low-pressure area that may form in the Bay of Bengal, scattered heavy rains and strong winds are expected in some areas of the regions and states from November 1 to 6, announced the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH).
According to the forecast, scattered rain and thundershowers are likely to occur in Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon, Mandalay, Bago, Magway, Sagaing, Ayeyawady and Tanintharyi regions, Kachin, Kayah, Kayin, Chin, Mon, Rakhine and Shan states from November 1 to 6 with isolated heavy rains in some areas due to the intensity of the whirlwinds moving from the east and the intensity of the low pressure area that may form in the northern Andaman Sea and the associated east-central Bay of Bengal.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network