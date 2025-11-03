Heavy rains trigger flooding across Yangon

According to the forecast, scattered rain and thundershowers are likely to occur in Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon, Mandalay, Bago, Magway, Sagaing, Ayeyawady and Tanintharyi regions, Kachin, Kayah, Kayin, Chin, Mon, Rakhine and Shan states from November 1 to 6 with isolated heavy rains in some areas due to the intensity of the whirlwinds moving from the east and the intensity of the low pressure area that may form in the northern Andaman Sea and the associated east-central Bay of Bengal.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network