Police raid luxury villas in Samut Prakan to arrest cross-border scammers fleeing Myanmar

Police have launched a city-wide manhunt to capture a cross-border scamming network that fled conflict in Myanmar and hid in Thailand, using luxury villas in Samut Prakarn as a temporary base.

On October 31, Pol Lt Gen Natthasak Chaowanasai, CIB Commissioner, together with Pol Col Pattanasak Bubphasuwan, Commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), and Pol Cap Adisorn Intiyot, Inspector of CSD Division 2, announced the arrest of 24 suspected members of an international scam gang.

The suspects include 21 Filipinos, one Malaysian, one Chinese, and one Singaporean. The first group of 22 people was arrested at a luxury pool villa on the Samut Prakarn border. Further investigation led to the arrest of two more suspects at Furama Exclusive Pratunam Park Hotel in Bangkok.

Pol Lt Gen Natthasak said the arrests stemmed from intelligence from the Anti-Cyber Scam Centre, which had learned that scammers based in Myanmar were fleeing violent unrest and attempting to cross into Cambodia via Thailand. The fugitives were believed to be using Thailand as a transit or waiting area.