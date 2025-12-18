Cash and gold found at Chong Sa-ngam linked to suspected attacks on Thailand

The 2nd Army has seized over 11 million baht in cash and gold at a warehouse near the Chong Sa-ngam casino, raising suspicions of ties to grey money funding hostile operations against Thailand.

The discovery, made in the area opposite the Chong Sa-ngam casino, is believed to be connected to "grey money" which may be used to support the establishment of operational bases, weapons, ammunition, drones, and even scam networks. The military is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the financial trail of this illegal operation.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts to disrupt cross-border criminal activities that threaten national security.