Motorists urged to avoid Chong Ta Ko route in Sa Kaeo

Amid heightened tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, motorists are being urged to avoid the Chong Ta Ko route in Sa Kaeo province due to safety concerns. The Sa Kaeo Highway District Office has issued a public warning advising road users to check alternative routes, particularly those travelling between the eastern region and the lower Northeast.

Reporters said the Sa Kaeo Highway District Office released an urgent public notice asking anyone using Highway 348, the section from Kaew Phet Phloi to Chong Ta Ko in Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo, to exercise extreme caution and to avoid the route altogether for the time being.

The warning follows reports of fighting near the Thai-Cambodian border in nearby areas, which could affect the safety of the public travelling through the Chong Ta Ko mountain pass—an important connection between the eastern region and the Northeast. To reduce the risk of unexpected danger, officials are tightening controls and asking motorists to switch to safer routes.