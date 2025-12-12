First Army says Cambodia still blocking Thai returnees as Sa Kaeo clashes kill 2, injure 34

The First Army Area Operations Centre on Thursday (December 11) issued an 8pm update on the Thai-Cambodian border situation in Sa Kaeo province, reporting continued clashes and confirming that Cambodia has yet to release Thai nationals wishing to return home.

The Burapha Task Force is now on its fourth day of operations to defend Thai sovereignty amid the ongoing border conflict, with key developments as follows:

Ban Khlong Phaeng, Ta Phraya district:

Thai forces are carrying out manoeuvres to seize control of the area, while Cambodian troops continue to bombard Thai positions with BM-21 rockets, artillery and mortars. Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung district:

Thai troops have held the area since December 8, 2025, and are deployed along Thailand’s claimed line. Cambodian forces have continued to fire at Thai positions with around 40 BM-21 rockets, as well as artillery and mortars. Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung district:

Thai troops are in the process of regaining control, but Cambodian forces are still targeting them with BM-21 rockets, artillery and mortars. Ban Khlong Luek, Aranyaprathet district:

Thai forces are deployed to secure the area. On the Thai side of the permanent Ban Khlong Luek checkpoint, preparations have been made to reopen the border to receive Thai nationals from Poipet in Cambodia and bring them through screening and processing.

Immigration police and other relevant agencies are ready to separate and verify returnees in line with immigration law. However, the First Army said Cambodia has so far not cooperated in allowing Thai nationals to depart, and negotiations between the two sides are continuing.