First Army says Cambodia still blocking Thai returnees as Sa Kaeo clashes kill 2, injure 34

The First Army Area Operations Centre on Thursday (December 11) issued an 8pm update on the Thai-Cambodian border situation in Sa Kaeo province, reporting continued clashes and confirming that Cambodia has yet to release Thai nationals wishing to return home.
The Burapha Task Force is now on its fourth day of operations to defend Thai sovereignty amid the ongoing border conflict, with key developments as follows:
Immigration police and other relevant agencies are ready to separate and verify returnees in line with immigration law. However, the First Army said Cambodia has so far not cooperated in allowing Thai nationals to depart, and negotiations between the two sides are continuing.
On casualties, the First Army said that, in addition to the 14 previously reported wounded, there have now been two further fatalities and 20 more injuries.
This brings the total from December 8, 2025 to the present to 34 wounded and 2 soldiers killed.
The First Army Area reaffirmed that it will continue to carry out its mission to the fullest of its ability. All military operations, it stressed, are being conducted under the rules of engagement and Thailand’s right to self-defence, and will continue until the threat along the Sa Kaeo border has been removed, with Thai sovereignty and the safety of civilians as the top priorities.