Second Army says 102 Cambodian troops killed as Thai forces advance on 13 border fronts

In its situation report issued at 5pm on December 11, 2025, the Second Army’s Operations Centre said the current round of clashes began on December 7, when Cambodian troops fired on a Thai patrol at Phu Pha Lek in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, wounding two Thai soldiers.

Cambodian forces then opened up with artillery and BM-21 multiple rocket launchers along the border in Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buri Ram, damaging homes, farmland and health facilities. Thai forces responded under rules of engagement with proportionate direct- and indirect-fire, the statement said, to “intercept, deter and destroy threats” to civilians.

13 fronts in four provinces

The Second Army listed 13 main sectors of engagement:

1. Ubon Ratchathani (2 fronts):

Chong Bok

Chong An Ma

2. Si Sa Ket (5 fronts):

Sam Tae

Don Traw–Phu Phi–Sattasom–Phanom Prasitso–Chong Ta Thao

Pha Mor I Daeng–Huai Ta Maria

Phu Ma Khuea–Chong Don Ao–Phlan Yao–Phlan Hin Paet Kon

Chong Sangam

3. Surin (5 fronts):

Chong Chom–Chong Preah–Chong Rayi

Khana

Ta Kwai

Chong Krang

Ta Muen Thom

4. Buri Ram (1 front):