Second Army says 102 Cambodian troops killed as Thai forces advance on 13 border fronts

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2025

Thailand’s Second Army reports 102 Cambodian troops killed, key gains on 13 fronts and over 220,000 civilians evacuated from five provinces since December 7.

In its situation report issued at 5pm on December 11, 2025, the Second Army’s Operations Centre said the current round of clashes began on December 7, when Cambodian troops fired on a Thai patrol at Phu Pha Lek in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, wounding two Thai soldiers.

Cambodian forces then opened up with artillery and BM-21 multiple rocket launchers along the border in Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buri Ram, damaging homes, farmland and health facilities. Thai forces responded under rules of engagement with proportionate direct- and indirect-fire, the statement said, to “intercept, deter and destroy threats” to civilians.

13 fronts in four provinces

The Second Army listed 13 main sectors of engagement:

1. Ubon Ratchathani (2 fronts):

  • Chong Bok
  • Chong An Ma

2. Si Sa Ket (5 fronts):

  • Sam Tae
  • Don Traw–Phu Phi–Sattasom–Phanom Prasitso–Chong Ta Thao
  • Pha Mor I Daeng–Huai Ta Maria
  • Phu Ma Khuea–Chong Don Ao–Phlan Yao–Phlan Hin Paet Kon
  • Chong Sangam

3. Surin (5 fronts):

  • Chong Chom–Chong Preah–Chong Rayi
  • Khana
  • Ta Kwai
  • Chong Krang
  • Ta Muen Thom

4. Buri Ram (1 front):

  • Chong Sai Taku

Key developments on December 11 included:

1. Chong An Ma: Thai troops secured parts of the area.

2. Sam Tae: Thai forces destroyed an enemy operating base.

3. Chong Rayi–Chong Preah: Thai troops pushed forward to their designated line of operations but are still facing intermittent resistance.

4. Khana: Two objectives were seized, although Cambodian forces are counterattacking.

5. Ta Kwai: Thai units shelled Cambodian positions around the sanctuary and Hill 350, but have not yet secured full control due to heavy resistance from artillery, drones and dense minefields.

Claimed Cambodian losses

Since December 7, the Second Army estimates that Cambodian forces have suffered:

  • 102 soldiers killed
  • 6 T-55 tanks destroyed in the Phanom Prasitso area
  • 1 BM-21 multiple rocket launcher destroyed
  • 64 drones destroyed
  • 1 anti-drone system destroyed in the Huai Ta Maria sector

Mass evacuation of civilians

The report said Thai authorities have opened 751 temporary shelters in 31 districts across four border provinces and four districts in one inland province, hosting a total of 222,548 evacuees:

  • Ubon Ratchathani: 34,104
  • Si Sa Ket: 106,691
  • Surin: 74,640
  • Buri Ram: 6,780
  • Nakhon Ratchasima: 333

In addition, 182 special-care evacuation points have been established for vulnerable groups, sheltering 22,999 people:

  • Ubon Ratchathani: 175
  • Si Sa Ket: 91
  • Surin: 22,112
  • Buri Ram: 621

The Second Army said it will “use every measure” to ensure security, protect the border population and defend Thailand’s sovereignty “to the fullest of its ability.”

