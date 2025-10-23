Justice minister says no Thai politicians found in Cambodian scammer network





Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat confirmed that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has found no evidence linking any Thai politicians to Cambodian scammer networks.

He said PM Anutin had earlier instructed the Justice Ministry to spearhead the crackdown on transnational scam operations, with coordination from the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT). The DSI has been authorised under the Special Case Investigation Act to conduct intelligence-led probes through an integrated investigative committee.

“All reported cases will be thoroughly examined,” he said, adding that any confirmed offences would be handled as special cases.

Addressing speculation about Thai politicians’ involvement, he stressed that there is currently no evidence implicating any officials. “If the media has any proof, please hand it over — we will take action. At this point, the DSI holds no names of politicians,” he said.

On the financial side, he revealed that AMLO and the DSI are investigating money-laundering links and asset seizures related to Chinese national Chen Zhi, a key Cambodian scam operator with holdings in Thailand. The case, which involves both domestic and international coordination, remains under sensitive investigation.