One of 4 suspects in pork smuggling case related to Thai politician

The DSI on Thursday asked the Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for four additional suspects in the case. They are Li Shengjiao, Yang Ya Sung, Karin Piyapornpaiboon and Nawaporn Chaowai.

Li, whose alias is “Hia Kao” or Brother Kao, is a half-brother of a well-known, unnamed politician and chairman of a trade association. Karin is Li’s son and Nawaporn is his accountant.

The warrants listed their charges as tax evasion, Customs Act violations related to the import of animals and carcasses, money laundering and related offences.

The case follows the DSI’s seizure of 161 containers of illegally imported pork at Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi province in July last year.

The department has interrogated four key witnesses involved in the smuggling of more than 10,000 shipping containers of pork worth about 6-7 billion baht since 2019.