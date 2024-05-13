Drought will dry up Thailand’s durian exports, warns academic

An academic believes the ongoing drought will have a severe impact on Thailand’s production of durian this year, and that Vietnam will step in to take over the market.

Assoc Prof Dr Aat Pisanwanich, an expert on international economics and adviser to Intelligent Research Consultancy Co Ltd, recently published a report on the subject, which said the lack of rain will severely impact Thailand’s export of durians.

He noted that the fruit had become a leading export crop last year, with its value rising to 140 billion baht, overtaking rubber and tapioca, and trailing slightly behind Thailand’s top export commodity, rice.

However, Aat believes the value of exports in the next five years could be hurt by the dwindling production due to drought and strong competition from Vietnam, where the cost of production is half compared to Thailand.