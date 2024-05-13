The government has begun expediting efforts to address dugong deaths

Additionally, cooperation has been sought to prohibit the use of dangerous fishing equipment in seagrass habitats, which serve as dugong habitats.
Dugongs are marine mammals and a protected species in Thailand. They are commonly found in the provinces of Trang and Krabi.
In the past, dugongs have died from natural illnesses, intra-species aggression, accidental entanglement in fishing gear, or collision with boats or propellers.
Currently, the situation is exacerbated by global warming, which has led to significant degradation and loss of seagrass habitats. Some dugongs that inhabit areas in Trang and Krabi provinces have been forced to relocate in search of food because of the depletion of seagrass beds along the coastlines of neighbouring provinces.
The increased number of dugongs migrating has not been met with sufficient adaptation measures, observers say. Coupled with high levels of boat traffic and fishing activities, particularly in the waters around Phang Nga Bay, this has resulted in more dugong fatalities from watercraft accidents and fishing gear.
Pol Gen Patcharawat Wongsuwan, the minister of natural resources and environment, therefore has tasked the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) to develop guidelines for preventing and addressing dugong fatalities resulting from accidents.
These guidelines are specifically aimed at the areas where dugongs are distributed and seagrass habitats are found, particularly in the Phang Nga Bay region, covering a total of 11 locations.
If a dugong is found injured or deceased, people should immediately contact the emergency hotline at 1362. The DMCR and DNP will coordinate with officials in nearby areas to provide assistance and transport the dugong to the DMCR's Marine Animal Rescue Centre located in the region.
Announcements will be made for tour operators and the public using watercraft for water travel to follow the main waterway channels.
Cooperation is requested to refrain from boating in seagrass bed areas. If necessary to traverse seagrass areas, boats should maintain a speed not exceeding 3 knots and not exceeding 20 knots in coastal areas designated as dugong distribution zones.
Public awareness campaigns will be conducted to inform fishermen operating in seagrass bed areas and dugong distribution zones to regularly inspect, maintain, and operate their fishing gear responsibly. Fishermen are encouraged to avoid fishing in these areas.