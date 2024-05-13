The government has begun expediting efforts to address dugong deaths

Additionally, cooperation has been sought to prohibit the use of dangerous fishing equipment in seagrass habitats, which serve as dugong habitats.

Dugongs are marine mammals and a protected species in Thailand. They are commonly found in the provinces of Trang and Krabi.

In the past, dugongs have died from natural illnesses, intra-species aggression, accidental entanglement in fishing gear, or collision with boats or propellers.

Currently, the situation is exacerbated by global warming, which has led to significant degradation and loss of seagrass habitats. Some dugongs that inhabit areas in Trang and Krabi provinces have been forced to relocate in search of food because of the depletion of seagrass beds along the coastlines of neighbouring provinces.

The increased number of dugongs migrating has not been met with sufficient adaptation measures, observers say. Coupled with high levels of boat traffic and fishing activities, particularly in the waters around Phang Nga Bay, this has resulted in more dugong fatalities from watercraft accidents and fishing gear.