Marijuana will be relisted as drug by yearend: Somsak

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Monday that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has instructed him to return marijuana to the list of Category 5 Narcotics by yearend.

To do this, he said, the Public Health Ministry will have to amend its relevant directives and announcements.

Cannabis was removed from the list of narcotics two years ago under a Public Health Ministry directive when it was run by Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul under the tenure of then-PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

While campaigning for votes during the 2019 elections, Bhumjaithai promised to decriminalise marijuana so that it could be used for medical purposes and as a cash crop.