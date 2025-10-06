Justice minister submits opinion on Thaksin’s petition for royal clemency

Justice Minister Pol Lt-General Rutthapon Naowarat said on Monday that he had submitted his opinion on former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s petition for royal clemency to the Cabinet Secretariat.

Rutthapon said he could not disclose the content of his opinion because the petition and its accompanying documents were classified as confidential official documents.

Thaksin filed the petition for royal clemency for the second time, after the Supreme Court ordered him back to prison on September 9 to serve a one-year sentence.

