Thailand bans civilian drones near five airports amid Thai–Cambodian border clashes

Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jiraphanwanich said on Wednesday (December 10), the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued Announcement No. 12 on the “prohibition of operating or releasing unmanned aircraft (drones) in areas that may affect national security during the Thai–Cambodian border situation”.

The order took effect on December 9 and will remain in force until further notice.

She said the measure is necessary to ensure the safety and effectiveness of operations by officials in the border areas, and therefore, drone controls must be strictly enforced.

Airports under the Department of Airports have been instructed to closely monitor drone activity in no-fly zones, namely Buri Ram Airport and Ubon Ratchathani Airport, as well as within a 9-kilometre (5-nautical-mile) radius of the designated airports: Phitsanulok, Udon Thani and Surat Thani.