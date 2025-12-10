Thailand Rejects Mediation in Cambodia Border Crisis, Demands Accountability for Alleged Landmines

Bangkok says confidence must be restored after Thai deaths before any talks can begin, as it pursues unprecedented UN fact-finding mission.
Thailand has firmly rejected any third-party mediation in its escalating border conflict with Cambodia, insisting that talks cannot begin until confidence is restored following the deaths of Thai nationals and alleged Cambodian violations of international conventions.
Speaking at a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press conference on Wednesday, director-general of the Information Department and spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura made clear that whilst diplomatic discussions will eventually resume, "the timing is not now".
The unequivocal message comes as Thailand pursues an unprecedented international fact-finding mission against its neighbour.
"Thailand views the situation as having crossed a line due to the deaths of Thai nationals, and confidence must be established before any talks can occur," Nikorndej said, adding that the government requires assurance that territorial integrity is not compromised and that citizens along the border feel safe.
The remarks came in response to questions about potential mediation efforts.
While Malaysia has expressed a desire for the two countries to talk, Thailand has indicated it would not accept formal mediation proposals from any third country.
Reports on social media suggested US President Trump had set forth intentions to hold talks with leaders, though Nikorndej confirmed Thailand has not been formally contacted by Washington regarding any proposed discussions.
Should such contact be made, the Prime Minister's expected reply would be that "Thailand is not ready", the spokesperson said.
Historic UN Action Over Alleged Landmine Violations
The diplomatic standoff has intensified as Thailand takes the extraordinary step of requesting the UN Secretary-General facilitate an independent fact-finding mission — marking the first time this mechanism has been invoked since the relevant convention entered into force.
Thailand accuses Cambodia of laying new landmines within Thai territory, which Nikorndej described as a "blatant breach of the convention".
The move follows what Bangkok characterises as Cambodia's "consistent pattern of behaviour" in avoiding cooperation on joint demining under bilateral mechanisms.
"This action is necessary to uphold the integrity of the convention when a state party violates its obligations and refuses to accept responsibility," the spokesperson said.
Thailand initially sought clarification from Cambodia through the UN Secretary-General pursuant to Article 8 of the convention, but found the explanation provided "less than satisfactory".
The request for an independent fact-finding mission represents an escalation in Thailand's international legal strategy.
While unable to provide a precise timeline, Nikorndej said Thailand remains committed to pursuing the matter through convention mechanisms and the UN to ensure Cambodia accepts "full responsibility" for its actions.
Travel Warning Issued as Tensions Mount
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory urging Thai nationals to consider leaving Cambodia if they have no immediate reasons to remain. Between 600 and 1,200 Thai nationals are currently in the country.
Those without essential needs are advised to refrain from travelling to Cambodia during this period of uncertainty.
The Royal Thai Embassy and Consul General maintain regular contact with Thai nationals to provide updates, with emergency assistance available through diplomatic channels.
In the meantime, Thailand's government has identified the safety of its people as the highest priority and will continue demining operations within its sovereign territory.
"Thailand's actions are guided by one sole purpose: to protect Thailand's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to ensure the safety of the Thai people," Nikorndej said.
Unverified Reports of Hospital Attack
The spokesperson addressed reports that Cambodia fired a BM21 rocket that landed at Phanom Mak Hospital, though he noted the matter would be coordinated during an afternoon inter-agency meeting involving the MFA and defence authorities.
"If the information is verified as true, action will be taken," he said.
Questions about reports of five soldiers killed also remained unconfirmed at the time of the press conference.
Nikorndej stated that casualty figures must be verified at the inter-agency "Clearing House" meeting scheduled for 2:00 PM, with official confirmation to be provided by security authorities in a later briefing.
Cambodian Athletes Withdraw
In a development highlighting the broader impact of the crisis, Cambodian athletes have withdrawn from events in Thailand.
The withdrawal was handled directly between the Cambodian Sports Committee and the Sports Authority of Thailand, with families expressing concern for the athletes' safety.
The Prime Minister had issued a clear policy to "separate sports issues from border issues" and mandated the highest degree of care for invited athletes' safety.
While the Cambodian letter thanked Thailand for good safety measures and facilitation, their decision to leave was respected as their right.
The border crisis continues to unfold with no immediate resolution in sight, as Thailand maintains its position that diplomatic engagement cannot proceed until fundamental issues of sovereignty, safety, and international legal compliance are addressed.