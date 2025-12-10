Thailand Rejects Mediation in Cambodia Border Crisis, Demands Accountability for Alleged Landmines

Bangkok says confidence must be restored after Thai deaths before any talks can begin, as it pursues unprecedented UN fact-finding mission.

Thailand has firmly rejected any third-party mediation in its escalating border conflict with Cambodia, insisting that talks cannot begin until confidence is restored following the deaths of Thai nationals and alleged Cambodian violations of international conventions.

Speaking at a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press conference on Wednesday, director-general of the Information Department and spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura made clear that whilst diplomatic discussions will eventually resume, "the timing is not now".

The unequivocal message comes as Thailand pursues an unprecedented international fact-finding mission against its neighbour.

"Thailand views the situation as having crossed a line due to the deaths of Thai nationals, and confidence must be established before any talks can occur," Nikorndej said, adding that the government requires assurance that territorial integrity is not compromised and that citizens along the border feel safe.

The remarks came in response to questions about potential mediation efforts.

While Malaysia has expressed a desire for the two countries to talk, Thailand has indicated it would not accept formal mediation proposals from any third country.

Reports on social media suggested US President Trump had set forth intentions to hold talks with leaders, though Nikorndej confirmed Thailand has not been formally contacted by Washington regarding any proposed discussions.

Should such contact be made, the Prime Minister's expected reply would be that "Thailand is not ready", the spokesperson said.

