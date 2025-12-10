Why Thai troops still cannot hold Prasat Ta Kwai – despite pushing Cambodian forces out

On December 9, Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said Thai troops had pushed Cambodian forces back from around Prasat Ta Kwai and were trying to establish control over the surrounding area. However, Cambodian units responded with intense supporting fire, repeatedly shelling both the sanctuary and nearby positions, leaving Thai soldiers wounded and causing heavy damage to the structure and its environs.

A senior source in the Army’s battle command team said on December 10 that, while Thailand now holds a better tactical position than in previous days, Prasat Ta Kwai remains a highly contested zone.

The source acknowledged that both sides’ attacks have damaged parts of the temple complex, altering its appearance, but insisted the structure is still in a condition that can be restored.

The main reason for the damage, the source said, is that Cambodian troops occupied the temple itself, turning it into a firing position and weapons depot. They used the sanctuary as a base to attack Thai forces, causing casualties – and forcing Thailand to return fire.

“At present there are no Cambodian soldiers inside Prasat Ta Kwai,” the source said. “The structure has been damaged to the point where it can no longer be used as a concealment point or a firing base.”