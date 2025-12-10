Two more district hospitals closed amid Thai–Cambodian border clashes

Emergency drill held for patient evacuation

The spokesman added that the PHEOC also held a table-top exercise on evacuating patients in accordance with danger levels one to three.

The drill was joined by several senior officials, including situation commanders, directors of central and general hospitals in Public Health Zones 6, 9 and 10, and officials from Public Health Zone 7, he said.

Ekkachai said the exercise would help hospitals evacuate patients quickly and safely when dangerous situations arise.

Telemedicine expands care for closed hospitals and shelters

He added that the Public Health Ministry has also launched emergency telemedicine services for patients from closed hospitals and for vulnerable groups staying at evacuation centres.

Outpatients who had appointments at closed district hospitals can now consult their doctors via the telemedicine system, he said.

Inpatients who were discharged and sent home after the closures can also update their condition with doctors through the same system.

Those in the 849 shelters who need medical attention can likewise receive telemedicine consultations, the spokesman added. He said there were 199,618 people staying in the 849 shelters, including 40,786 people with co-morbidities and 28,173 elderly people.

The spokesman said the Public Health Ministry has assigned health personnel to monitor vulnerable groups and older people in the shelters on a 24-hour basis.

Mental health impact of Thai–Cambodian border conflict monitored

He added that the ministry has deployed numerous medical teams to visit people in provinces affected by the border fighting – Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Buri Ram, Trat, Sa Kaeo and Chanthaburi.

So far, the teams have assessed the mental health of 19,030 people and found 196 showing signs of severe psychological distress and suicidal thoughts.

