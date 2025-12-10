Thai Transport Ministry Unveils Massive New Year Package, Secures 30% Airfare Discount

Deputy PM Pipat announces major 'HNY 2026' travel package, including free tolls, extended rail hours, and mandated 30% fare reduction across six domestic airlines.

The Thai Ministry of Transport has announced an expansive "New Year Gifts 2026" package aimed at reducing costs, increasing convenience, and boosting safety across all modes of travel for the public holiday period.

The initiative, revealed by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, operates under the concept: “H.N.Y 2026 – Happiness of All, Network of Care, Year of Safety.”

Crucially, the government has coordinated with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and six Thai airlines to offer significant travel cost relief.

They have agreed to reduce passenger fares on popular domestic routes by up to 30% off the maximum ceiling price, alongside increasing flight frequencies and seat availability.

The comprehensive package, which was approved by the Cabinet yesterday, 9 December, spans roads, rail, electric trains, buses, ferries, and air travel, and is broken down into three major themes:

H – Happiness of All: Reducing Travel Costs

A major focus is cutting expenses for travellers:

Roads: The Department of Highways (DOH) is waiving tolls on Motorways No. 7 and No. 9 and temporarily opening parts of Motorway No. 6 (M6) to alleviate congestion on Mittraphap Road. The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) will also waive tolls on several key expressways, including Burapha Withi and Si Rat.



