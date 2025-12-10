Thai Transport Ministry Unveils Massive New Year Package, Secures 30% Airfare Discount

Deputy PM Pipat announces major 'HNY 2026' travel package, including free tolls, extended rail hours, and mandated 30% fare reduction across six domestic airlines.
The Thai Ministry of Transport has announced an expansive "New Year Gifts 2026" package aimed at reducing costs, increasing convenience, and boosting safety across all modes of travel for the public holiday period.
The initiative, revealed by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, operates under the concept: “H.N.Y 2026 – Happiness of All, Network of Care, Year of Safety.”
Crucially, the government has coordinated with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and six Thai airlines to offer significant travel cost relief.
They have agreed to reduce passenger fares on popular domestic routes by up to 30% off the maximum ceiling price, alongside increasing flight frequencies and seat availability.
The comprehensive package, which was approved by the Cabinet yesterday, 9 December, spans roads, rail, electric trains, buses, ferries, and air travel, and is broken down into three major themes:
H – Happiness of All: Reducing Travel Costs
A major focus is cutting expenses for travellers:
Roads: The Department of Highways (DOH) is waiving tolls on Motorways No. 7 and No. 9 and temporarily opening parts of Motorway No. 6 (M6) to alleviate congestion on Mittraphap Road. The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) will also waive tolls on several key expressways, including Burapha Withi and Si Rat.
Rail and Mass Transit: The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is adding special train services to the North, Northeast, and South. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) is extending operating hours for all major MRT lines (Blue, Purple, Yellow, and Pink) until the early morning of New Year's Day. The Airport Rail Link will also extend service until 2:00 AM on New Year’s Eve.
Other Benefits: The Transport Co., Ltd. is offering a 20% fare discount for online bus bookings. Airports of Thailand (AOT) is providing free parking at all its affiliated airports, alongside distributing Travel Kits and souvenirs. Free electric boat temple tours are also being offered in conjunction with the Marine Department.
N – Network of Care: Comprehensive Support
The ministry is bolstering its nationwide service network to assist travellers:
The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is setting up over 150 "Vocational Volunteer Centres" and launching the "Q Ride" app for checking taxi driver details and filing complaints.
The DOH will provide free rest areas and camping spots along with 24-hour vehicle assistance.
The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) is offering the "NAMTANG (Navigation)" app for journey planning across the Bangkok metropolitan area.
SRT and the Red Line rail service will be distributing eco-friendly bags made from recycled materials.
Y – Year of Safety: Operational Focus
Safety remains a priority across all transport modes:
The DLT is intensifying vehicle and driver readiness checks on main routes and running the nationwide "Free Vehicle Check-Up, Safe Driving" campaign.
The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) will increase patrols and install new warning signs and guardrails at high-risk points.
The SRT is establishing a "National Safety Centre" for round-the-clock incident reporting and coordination.
The Transport Co., Ltd. is offering free vehicle check-ups at its maintenance centre for the public.
Minister Pipat concluded that the extensive gift package affirms the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that Thai people can "travel happily, safely, and securely, knowing the state is by their side throughout every journey" during the 2026 New Year period.