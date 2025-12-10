Anutin dismisses reports Cambodia sought peace talks

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday asked the public to wait for information from the military about attacks on a district hospital, and dismissed reports that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet had proposed ceasefire talks.

When asked about the BM-21 rocket shelling of Phanom Dong Rak District Hospital in Surin in the morning, Anutin said he had not yet received a detailed report from the military, so the public should wait for an official briefing from the armed forces.

Anutin said the Royal Thai Army would provide daily updates on the situation on the border, so people should rely on official announcements from the RTA or the Defence Ministry for accurate information.