Anutin dismisses reports Cambodia sought peace talks

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday asked the public to wait for information from the military about attacks on a district hospital, and dismissed reports that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet had proposed ceasefire talks.
When asked about the BM-21 rocket shelling of Phanom Dong Rak District Hospital in Surin in the morning, Anutin said he had not yet received a detailed report from the military, so the public should wait for an official briefing from the armed forces.
Anutin said the Royal Thai Army would provide daily updates on the situation on the border, so people should rely on official announcements from the RTA or the Defence Ministry for accurate information.
Asked whether the Cambodian government had contacted him to propose ceasefire talks, Anutin replied: “None.”
Reporters then informed him that social media reports claimed an adviser to Hun Manet had sent a signal through Cambodian media that Cambodia wanted to negotiate with the Thai government. Anutin responded by asking: “Sent a signal to whom?”
He said there was in fact a channel for contact between the two governments, but “this is not a time for talks”.
Anutin added that no one had so far called for a parliamentary debate on the Thai–Cambodian border situation.
“Moreover, the armed forces have informed me that they can control the situation, and the government will support the military strategies,” he said.
Anutin also dismissed speculation that the government would review the two border memorandums of understanding with Cambodia – MOUs 43 and 44 – saying the government would first focus on amending the Constitution.