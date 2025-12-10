Methasit dominates SEA Games 2025 Mountain Bike Downhill

A Thrilling, Neck-and-Neck Victory

Methasit entered the final race with fierce determination, building on his stellar performance in the qualifying rounds.

He was driven by the deafening cheers of local Thai fans who had gathered in massive numbers to offer their support.

Drawing on all his experience, Methasit expertly navigated the treacherous, high-speed descent, conquering every rough patch, curve, and obstacle with stunning accuracy.

He crossed the finish line with a time that immediately had spectators on the edge of their seats.

The official results confirmed the unbelievable outcome: Methasit posted the fastest time of 2 minutes, 37.856 seconds.

This phenomenal run secured a vital gold medal for the Thai team, beating the second-place rider from Indonesia by the smallest of margins, just a fraction of a second.