Methasit dominates SEA Games 2025 Mountain Bike Downhill

Thai cyclist Methasit secured a sensational Gold Medal in the men's Mountain Bike Downhill event at the SEA Games 2025, held at Khao Kheow, Chonburi.
He edged out the Indonesian competitor, Sanjaya Rendy Varera, by a mere fraction of a second in a thrilling finale, clocking a winning time of 2:37.856 minutes.
Methasit delivered a truly phenomenal performance in the highly anticipated Mountain Bike Downhill competition at the 33rd SEA Games (SEA Games 2025) in Chonburi province.
His incredible speed and precision earned him the gold medal in a nail-biting finish, solidifying the dominance of the Thai contingent in the ASEAN sporting arena.
The Men's Downhill event took place this morning on a challenging temporary course within the grounds of the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, a venue widely regarded as one of the most demanding due to its highly technical and rugged terrain.
A Thrilling, Neck-and-Neck Victory
Methasit entered the final race with fierce determination, building on his stellar performance in the qualifying rounds.
He was driven by the deafening cheers of local Thai fans who had gathered in massive numbers to offer their support.
Drawing on all his experience, Methasit expertly navigated the treacherous, high-speed descent, conquering every rough patch, curve, and obstacle with stunning accuracy.
He crossed the finish line with a time that immediately had spectators on the edge of their seats.
The official results confirmed the unbelievable outcome: Methasit posted the fastest time of 2 minutes, 37.856 seconds.
This phenomenal run secured a vital gold medal for the Thai team, beating the second-place rider from Indonesia by the smallest of margins, just a fraction of a second.