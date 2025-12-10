Thai Regulator Enforces 'Must Carry' Law to End Sea Games Broadcast Blackout

NBTC mandates that the 33rd Southeast Asian Games must be shown on all free television platforms, overriding exclusive rights deal to ensure public access.

Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has issued an urgent resolution to invoke its Must Carry and Must Have regulations.

This decisive action is designed to ensure that the live broadcast of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (Sea Games) is made available across all free-to-air television platforms, thereby guaranteeing public access without blackouts or restrictions.

The mandate was triggered after the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) granted exclusive broadcasting rights to a single private entity.

This move was deemed to violate the principle of universal access to major national and international events.

Trairat Wiriyasirikul, the acting secretary-general of the NBTC, confirmed that the issue was placed on the commission’s agenda after receiving notification from non-frequency-based television network operators.

These operators reported they were unable to carry the Sea Games content on their platforms under the Must Carry rule because the SAT had transferred the Exclusive Rights for the Thai broadcast to the private company.

