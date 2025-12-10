Education minister orders closure of 1,168 border schools, turns 102 into shelters

Education Minister Prof Dr Narumon Pinyosinwat has ordered the closure of 1,168 schools along the Thai–Cambodian border as fighting continues to spread, while 102 schools in safer areas have been converted into temporary shelters for evacuees.

Speaking at 10.40am on December 10, Narumon said the ongoing and expanding clashes along the border had forced the Ministry of Education to extend school closures in order to protect students, teachers and education personnel.

“At this point, we have ordered 1,168 educational institutions in border areas to close for safety,” she said. “At the same time, 102 schools in safe zones have been designated as temporary evacuation centres to accommodate people who have been forced to leave high-risk areas.”

Narumon said she had instructed all agencies under the ministry to place the highest priority on safety.

“I have emphasised to every unit under the ministry that the safety of students, teachers and staff must come first. They must closely monitor the situation and continuously survey any damage to educational facilities. Even though no additional damage has been reported so far, every area must have emergency plans ready to activate immediately,” she said.