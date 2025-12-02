SEA Games adds 10,000 seats for opening ceremony, free registration opens Dec 3

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 02, 2025

Thailand releases 10,000 more seats for the 33rd SEA Games opening ceremony at Rajamangala Stadium. Free registration opens 3 December at 2pm.

Thailand is set to host the 33rd SEA Games from December 9-20, 2025, and there is good news for fans. After the first round of tickets for the opening ceremony sold out rapidly, the organising committee has announced 10,000 additional seats in Zone W at Rajamangala National Stadium for the grand opening on December 9, 2025.


New round of free registration for SEA Games 2025 opening ceremony

Registration opens: 3 December 2025
From 2:00 PM onwards
Via: https://seagames2025.org or Line: @SEAGAMES


Special allocation

An additional 1,000 walk-in seats will be available at the registration point near Football Field 1. Priority will be given to senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Conditions and requirements

  • Seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Each registrant may add one accompanying person in the system.
  • You must show your QR code and identification at the entry checkpoint.

Thai citizens: Please present your original national ID card (accompanying persons must also show ID).
Foreign visitors: Please present your original passport.

