SEA Games adds 10,000 seats for opening ceremony, free registration opens Dec 3

Thailand is set to host the 33rd SEA Games from December 9-20, 2025, and there is good news for fans. After the first round of tickets for the opening ceremony sold out rapidly, the organising committee has announced 10,000 additional seats in Zone W at Rajamangala National Stadium for the grand opening on December 9, 2025.
Registration opens: 3 December 2025
From 2:00 PM onwards
Via: https://seagames2025.org or Line: @SEAGAMES
An additional 1,000 walk-in seats will be available at the registration point near Football Field 1. Priority will be given to senior citizens and persons with disabilities.
Conditions and requirements
Thai citizens: Please present your original national ID card (accompanying persons must also show ID).
Foreign visitors: Please present your original passport.