SEA Games adds 10,000 seats for opening ceremony, free registration opens Dec 3

Thailand is set to host the 33rd SEA Games from December 9-20, 2025, and there is good news for fans. After the first round of tickets for the opening ceremony sold out rapidly, the organising committee has announced 10,000 additional seats in Zone W at Rajamangala National Stadium for the grand opening on December 9, 2025.



New round of free registration for SEA Games 2025 opening ceremony

Registration opens: 3 December 2025

From 2:00 PM onwards

Via: https://seagames2025.org or Line: @SEAGAMES







Special allocation

An additional 1,000 walk-in seats will be available at the registration point near Football Field 1. Priority will be given to senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Conditions and requirements

Seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each registrant may add one accompanying person in the system.

You must show your QR code and identification at the entry checkpoint.

Thai citizens: Please present your original national ID card (accompanying persons must also show ID).

Foreign visitors: Please present your original passport.