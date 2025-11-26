SEA Games Songkhla events to relocate to Bangkok 

• The 33rd SEA Games, originally scheduled to be held in Songkhla, will now be relocated to Bangkok.
• Concerns over the state of the competition venues and the risk of potential outbreaks have led to the decision.
• Ten sports, including boxing, men’s football, and pencak silat, will need to find new venues in Bangkok.
• Thailand, as the host country, will compensate other nations for flight and accommodation costs already booked in Songkhla.
The ongoing severe flooding in southern Thailand, particularly in Songkhla, which was one of the three hosts for the 33rd SEA Games (December 9–20, 2025), has resulted in an official decision to relocate all competitions from Songkhla to Bangkok.
Chalitrat Chantarubeksa, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT), revealed that he received confirmation from Chaiyapak Siriwat, Vice-President of the Olympic Committee of Thailand and Chairman of the SEA Games Committee, that all competitions originally set for Songkhla will now be moved to Bangkok.
Chalitrat explained that during a meeting with representatives from various nations at the SEA Games Committee and Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, it was collectively decided that 10 sports involving 109 gold medals would be moved. This decision followed concerns expressed by each country regarding several key points:
The 10 sports that will now be moved to Bangkok include:
Following this, Chaiyapak will bring this matter to the SEA Games Committee on Thursday, November 27, and will inform the Olympic Committee of Thailand on Friday, November 28.
Chalitrat acknowledged that, as the host country, Thailand would need to consider compensating other nations for expenses incurred, as many countries had already booked flights and accommodation in Songkhla.
Although the flooding was an unforeseen event, Chalitrat assured that, as a responsible host, the Thai government would engage in discussions to find the best way to compensate each country and minimise the impact on them.