SEA Games Songkhla events to relocate to Bangkok 

• The 33rd SEA Games, originally scheduled to be held in Songkhla, will now be relocated to Bangkok.

• Concerns over the state of the competition venues and the risk of potential outbreaks have led to the decision.

• Ten sports, including boxing, men’s football, and pencak silat, will need to find new venues in Bangkok.

• Thailand, as the host country, will compensate other nations for flight and accommodation costs already booked in Songkhla.

The ongoing severe flooding in southern Thailand, particularly in Songkhla, which was one of the three hosts for the 33rd SEA Games (December 9–20, 2025), has resulted in an official decision to relocate all competitions from Songkhla to Bangkok.

Chalitrat Chantarubeksa, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT), revealed that he received confirmation from Chaiyapak Siriwat, Vice-President of the Olympic Committee of Thailand and Chairman of the SEA Games Committee, that all competitions originally set for Songkhla will now be moved to Bangkok.