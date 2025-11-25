Venues for some SEA Games events in Songkhla to be relocated

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has ordered the relocation of the boxing event venue for the 33rd SEA Games from a stadium in Songkhla, and may also move the football competition from Songkhla to Bangkok due to floods.

SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee stated that he had ordered the relocation of the Thai boxing event from the Southern Major City Stadium to the International Convention Centre at Prince of Songkla University.

The Southern Major City Stadium is currently flooded, preventing officials from preparing it for the Thai boxing event of the SEA Games.

Kongsak confirmed that other sports venues for other events would not be affected, except for the football stadium prepared for the Group B competition.