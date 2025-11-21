Queen Suthida trains with Thai sailing team ahead of SEA Games keelboat debut

Her Majesty Queen Suthida took part in sailing training sessions ahead of her participation in the 33rd SEA Games, which Thailand will host from 9 to 20 December 2025.

On 19 and 20 November 2025, Her Majesty travelled to Ocean Marina Resort in Pattaya, Chonburi, where she joined members of the Thai national sailing team for practice. She will compete in the SSL 47 keelboat category at the upcoming Games.