Their Majesties the King and Queen undertake royal duties in the People’s Republic of China

In the afternoon of November 17, 2025, local time in the People’s Republic of China, Their Majesties departed from the lobby of the China World Hotel, Beijing, their official residence during the visit. Their Majesties granted a royal audience to Mr Worapot Jansawadchai, Minister Counsellor at the Royal Thai Embassy in Beijing, together with his spouse and officials of Team Thailand in Beijing, who were in attendance to pay homage and bid farewell.

On this occasion, Their Majesties also granted a royal audience to monks and members of the Thai community in Beijing, who had gathered to pay their respects and offer their well-wishes at close proximity.

Their Majesties then travelled by the royal motorcar to the Palace Museum. There, Their Majesties granted a royal audience to Mr Wang Xudong, Director of the Palace Museum, and representatives of the Communist Party of China from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, who presented a report on the background of the exhibition “Eternal Auspicious Bonds: An Exhibition of Antiquities Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Thailand–China Diplomatic Relations”.