King and Queen welcomed by Xi Jinping at the great hall of the people

China also fired a 21-gun salute at Tiananmen Square, its highest ceremonial tribute in line with international military tradition. The commander of the honour guard delivered his report in Mandarin before inviting His Majesty to inspect the troops.

The King and President Xi jointly reviewed the honour guard, passing rows of Chinese children waving Thai and Chinese flags and offering flowers. His Majesty smiled and waved in return. Their Majesties then returned to the dais to view a military parade and marching band formation before entering the Great Hall of the People.

The Great Hall of the People, located on the western edge of Tiananmen Square, was inaugurated in September 1959 as part of China’s “Ten Great Buildings” project, marking the 10th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic.