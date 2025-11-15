Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets King Maha Vajiralongkorn, pledges to expand AI and economic cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand on Friday, November 14, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. During the meeting, Premier Li emphasised the long-standing and familial relationship between China and Thailand, reaffirming China’s commitment to further strengthening high-level exchanges and cooperation for mutual benefit.

Li stated “China and Thailand are bound by deep ties like family. China is eager to continue enhancing exchanges with Thailand, strengthening our friendship as neighbouring countries, supporting each other, and deepening our cooperation to achieve further results in building a China-Thailand community with a shared future.”

The Premier also highlighted the expansion of bilateral trade and investment between the two nations, particularly in new sectors such as the green economy, artificial intelligence (AI), and aerospace.

Li added that cultural and geographical proximity between China and Thailand provides a unique opportunity to promote cultural exchange and tourism, helping to establish a stronger foundation for the friendship between our peoples.

In response, King Maha Vajiralongkorn expressed Thailand’s long-standing friendship with China, praising the outstanding economic and social achievements that China has made over the years. He reiterated Thailand’s eagerness to strengthen exchanges with China, further deepen practical cooperation, and move forward together on a path of mutual development.