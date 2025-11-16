His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen's Visit to Tiananmen Square and Lingguang Temple

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida travelled by royal car from the China World Hotel in Beijing, their residence during their visit, to the Martyrs' Memorial in Tiananmen Square on Saturday, November 15, at 10.15am local time in the People's Republic of China.

At the memorial, they were welcomed by Sun Weitong, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Pang Lijuan, a Standing Committee Member of the National People's Congress, and the Vice President of the Standing Committee of the Beijing People's Congress, along with senior officials from the Chinese government.

During the visit, His Majesty the King laid a wreath, paid his respects, and stood in silence to honour the martyrs. Following the ceremony, the royal couple proceeded by royal car to Lingguang Temple, a historic temple in Beijing, over 1,000 years old.

Royal Visit to Lingguang Temple and Religious Ceremonies in Beijing

Along the route to Lingguang Temple, Chinese Buddhists gathered on both sides to welcome Their Majesties the King and Queen, while a traditional Chinese music band performed. Upon their arrival at the temple, they were warmly received by Venerable Master Yan Jiew, President of the Chinese Buddhist Association, Venerable Chang Zhang, the Abbot of Lingguang Temple, senior representatives from the National Religious Affairs Administration of China, and the Secretary-General of the Chinese Buddhist Association.