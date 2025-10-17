Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana to compete in sailing at SEA Games

A second “Meet the Press SEA Games 2025” press conference was held at Rajamangala National Stadium, chaired by Chaiyaphak Siriwat, Vice Chairman of the Thai Olympic Committee, on October 16, 2025.
During the event, it was announced to the delight of Thai people that Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana will take part in the sailing competition, in the SSL47 keelboat class, during December 15–18, 2025 at Ocean Marina Resort Pattaya.
Chaiphak acknowledged delays in preparations due to budget constraints but expressed confidence that all parties will unite to fulfil the plan. He reaffirmed that the Thai contingent’s goal remains reclaiming the title of top gold medal nation.
In the press conference, 8 sporting associations announced a combined target of 28 additional gold medals. Together with earlier targets of 36 golds from other associations, Thailand now aims for a total of 64 gold medals from 14 sports.
The detailed medal targets by sport are as follows:
The third “Meet the Press SEA Games 2025” session is scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025, with 7 associations participating — including aquatic sports, snooker, wrestling, extreme sports, rock climbing, jet ski, and e-sports.