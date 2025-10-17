Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana to compete in sailing at SEA Games

A second “Meet the Press SEA Games 2025” press conference was held at Rajamangala National Stadium, chaired by Chaiyaphak Siriwat, Vice Chairman of the Thai Olympic Committee, on October 16, 2025.

During the event, it was announced to the delight of Thai people that Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana will take part in the sailing competition, in the SSL47 keelboat class, during December 15–18, 2025 at Ocean Marina Resort Pattaya.

Chaiphak acknowledged delays in preparations due to budget constraints but expressed confidence that all parties will unite to fulfil the plan. He reaffirmed that the Thai contingent’s goal remains reclaiming the title of top gold medal nation.