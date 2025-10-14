Cabinet approves 456m baht budget to host 33rd SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has also been tasked with seeking sponsorships from the private sector to cover additional expenses.

Government aims for over 250 gold medals

The government has set an ambitious target of 252 gold medals at the SEA Games and 233 gold medals at the ASEAN Para Games. It expects the two events to generate an estimated 5.286 billion baht in economic value while enhancing Thailand’s image as a regional leader in sports and tourism within the ASEAN community.

Funding for world-class marathon events

The Cabinet also approved a 264.352-million-baht budget for organising world-class marathon events under the title “Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok” for a three-year period from 2025 to 2027.

Most of the funding will be used to pay licence and event fees, as well as taxes related to the marathon’s international hosting rights.

Siripong said the marathon events are expected to generate at least 3.297 billion baht in direct spending from runners, support teams, and both Thai and international spectators.

He added that the events would create public relations value estimated at 870 million baht and generate approximately 21,000 jobs, contributing to a total economic value of 4.377 billion baht over the three years.

