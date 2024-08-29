Queen participates in sailing competition in Puerto Portals, Spain

Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on Wednesday participated in the Puerto Portals 52 Super Series Sailing Week, or TP 52 Super Series 2024, an international sailing competition being held in Puerto Portals on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The Queen participated in the race on the first day as a strategist for the team “Vayu”, which piloted the THA27 sailboat of the TP52 class, competing against 13 teams from nine countries.

The race started at 1.20pm local time, with all the boats racing fiercely towards the goal. As a strategist, the Queen’s duty is to monitor wind direction and advise team members to adjust their positions and balance the boat in time.

The goal is to return to the starting point as quickly as possible while maintaining a safe distance between boats to prevent accidents. The TP52 sailboat is a grand prix class boat with high performance that can travel at great speed.

The THA27 boat reached the goal at 2.16pm, making a total time of 56 minutes.

The TP52 Super Series 2024 features 10 races held twice a day until September 1. The team with the best combined time will emerge victorious.