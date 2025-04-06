Bodies of three victims retrieved from collapsed SAO building

The operation to dismantle the 30-storey building and rescue remaining victims entered its 10th day, following its collapse due to an earthquake on March 28.

At 7pm on Saturday, officials on site deployed heavy machinery to dismantle steel structures, continuing operations until 0.53am on Sunday. During the operation, a severed finger was discovered in Zone C.

However, at 1.05am, officials ordered a temporary withdrawal after a structural collapse occurred in Zone B.