Bodies of three victims retrieved from collapsed SAO building

The operation to dismantle the 30-storey building and rescue remaining victims entered its 10th day, following its collapse due to an earthquake on March 28.
At 7pm on Saturday, officials on site deployed heavy machinery to dismantle steel structures, continuing operations until 0.53am on Sunday. During the operation, a severed finger was discovered in Zone C.
However, at 1.05am, officials ordered a temporary withdrawal after a structural collapse occurred in Zone B.
An ambulance from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation transported the bodies of two trapped victims – one male and another whose gender had not yet been identified – to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for autopsy and identification.
Operations resumed as excavators were deployed into Zone B, where additional victims were believed to be trapped.
At 5am, a rescue team accompanied by K9 dogs located the body of a victim in Zone C. The body was successfully retrieved at 6.15am.
As of Sunday, the unofficial death toll from the building collapse had risen to 16. Officials are continuing to search for 78 individuals believed to be trapped inside.