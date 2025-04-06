Warning of major quake in three months is fake news: Authorities

The Anti-Fake News Centre of Thailand has urged the public not to believe fake news circulating on social media that a major earthquake will strike Thailand within three months.

On Saturday, the centre issued a statement confirming that the Meteorological Department had verified the warning shared on Facebook and other platforms as false.

The centre quoted the department as explaining that current technology is not capable of predicting when or where an earthquake will occur.

It also cited global statistics, noting that there are relatively few earthquakes each year that reach a devastating magnitude of 7.1 or higher.