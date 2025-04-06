Warning of major quake in three months is fake news: Authorities

SUNDAY, APRIL 06, 2025

Thai authorities debunk viral quake warning, confirming no tech can predict exact time or place of earthquakes. Public urged not to believe false reports.

The Anti-Fake News Centre of Thailand has urged the public not to believe fake news circulating on social media that a major earthquake will strike Thailand within three months.

On Saturday, the centre issued a statement confirming that the Meteorological Department had verified the warning shared on Facebook and other platforms as false.

The centre quoted the department as explaining that current technology is not capable of predicting when or where an earthquake will occur.

It also cited global statistics, noting that there are relatively few earthquakes each year that reach a devastating magnitude of 7.1 or higher.

According to the centre, the following earthquakes occur worldwide each year:

  • 1 million quakes with a magnitude below 3.0
  • 14,000 quakes with a magnitude between 3.1 and 5.0
  • 2,200 quakes with a magnitude between 5.1 and 6.0
  • 220 quakes with a magnitude between 6.1 and 7.0
  • 25 quakes with a magnitude between 7.1 and 8.0
