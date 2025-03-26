IOC urged to investigate recent Thai Olympic committee elections

The former president of the Shooting Association of Thailand has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to investigate the recent election of the president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT), following allegations of irregularities.
Atipparut Garnjanasoowun submitted a formal letter to the IOC, claiming that the election process fell short of international standards for transparency and fairness.
Pimol Srivikorn was elected the new NOCT president in the election on March 25, but Atipparut said there were serious concerns about the integrity of the process.
Among the alleged flaws were the exclusion of eligible sports associations from voting, while voting rights were granted to associations that are not Olympic disciplines. Atipparut also highlighted concerns regarding political interference and a lack of transparency in key appointments.
In his letter to the IOC, Atipparut outlined several specific irregularities that he believes violate the Olympic Charter and principles of good governance. These include:
He voiced anxieties about political meddling and conflicts of interest that may have compromised the election’s impartiality.
Atipparut called on the IOC to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that the election adhered to international standards of transparency and fairness.
"I believe that the recent election of the Thai Olympic president and the Olympic Executive Committee has been significantly shaped by political influences, as reported by various media outlets. This situation raises concerns regarding compliance with the IOC Code of Ethics, particularly the Directives on the Election of the IOC President, specifically Articles 3-5 and 8-15. There is also a notable instance of Actual Conflict of Interest, which is explicitly prohibited under the Rules Governing Conflict of Interest in Olympic activities. Moreover, it is evident that the Basic Universal Principles of Good Governance within the Olympic Movement are not being sufficiently honored," Atipparut stated in his letter to the IOC.
He emphasised that such an inquiry was crucial to safeguard good governance in Thai sports and upholding the fundamental values of the Olympic movement.