IOC urged to investigate recent Thai Olympic committee elections

The former president of the Shooting Association of Thailand has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to investigate the recent election of the president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT), following allegations of irregularities.

Atipparut Garnjanasoowun submitted a formal letter to the IOC, claiming that the election process fell short of international standards for transparency and fairness.

Pimol Srivikorn was elected the new NOCT president in the election on March 25, but Atipparut said there were serious concerns about the integrity of the process.

Among the alleged flaws were the exclusion of eligible sports associations from voting, while voting rights were granted to associations that are not Olympic disciplines. Atipparut also highlighted concerns regarding political interference and a lack of transparency in key appointments.

