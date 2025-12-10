TCAS exams postponed in 7 Thai–Cambodian border provinces over safety fears

The Council of University Presidents of Thailand (CUPT) has postponed TCAS exams in seven provinces along the Thai–Cambodian border due to the escalating security situation, affecting more than 26,980 candidates.
In an announcement issued on December 9, 2025, CUPT said all TCAS TGAT/TPAT2–5 exams scheduled in test centres located in Surin, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Trat, Sa Kaeo and Chanthaburi will be postponed to January 17–19, 2026.
The decision follows an urgent directive from the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), instructing CUPT to prioritise maximum safety for students at every stage of the examination process, amid intensifying clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border.
CUPT, MHESI and security agencies jointly assessed detailed field reports and concluded that the situation in the seven provinces carries heightened risk, driven by geography, proximity to active combat zones, large-scale evacuations and the fact that some schools designated as exam centres have been closed or converted into evacuation shelters.
The council noted that continuing with exams as normal in these border areas could expose more than 26,980 registered candidates to unacceptable safety risks.
Given these concerns, CUPT resolved to activate its contingency plan, postponing exams in all test centres within the seven at-risk provinces to January 17–19, 2026.
CUPT stressed that the postponement will not affect the overall TCAS selection process, and that exams will be reorganised carefully to ensure fairness and safety. The council will coordinate with universities, local authorities and provincial test centres to prepare for the new dates and adjust exam arrangements where necessary.
It added that a nationwide postponement of TCAS for the 2026 academic year is not feasible, due to constraints on securing sufficient test venues across the country at the same time, as many sites already have fixed commitments that cannot be changed.
CUPT described the move as a necessary preventive measure to uphold the highest level of safety for students, parents and all personnel involved, calling it a responsibility that “must come before all other considerations”.
The council also offered its support to candidates and their families, pledging to “do everything possible” to ensure the exams proceed smoothly, meet academic standards and are conducted under the safest possible conditions.