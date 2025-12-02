Exams for flood-affected southern provinces postponed to January 2026, with individual deferrals for nearby areas

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) and the Council of University Presidents of Thailand (CUPT) announced on Tuesday that the Thai General Aptitude Test (TGAT) and Thai Professional Aptitude Test (TPAT) for areas affected by flooding in the three southern provinces will be rescheduled. The exams, originally set for December 13-15, 2025, will now take place from January 17-19, 2026.

For the four nearby provinces still affected or at risk, students may request an individual deferral between December 5-8, 2025 with supporting documentation.

Prof Dr Wilert Puriwat, CUPT Chairman, stated that after evaluating the flood situation, it was decided to postpone the exams for the three provinces of Songkhla, Narathiwat, and Yala, where 19,000 students had registered.

Students do not need to take any further action, as the system will automatically update the exam dates from December 13-15, 2025 to January 17-19, 2026. Students can check their exam venues and print new seat cards starting January 5, 2026. Please note, the exam papers will differ from the regular schedule, but CUPT has assured that all papers will meet the same high standards.