Japanese ambassador hands over 7m-baht worth relief items to Thai PM

Anutin thanks Japan for its unwavering support

Prime Minister Anutin thanked the Japanese government, the Japanese Embassy, and JICA for their generous contribution. He expressed his appreciation for the swift and sincere action of Japan, reflecting the long-standing close ties and trust between the two countries.

Anutin assured the ambassador that the relief items would reach the flood victims as quickly as possible and pledged to improve the system for managing natural disasters in the future. He emphasized that measures would be taken to ensure prompt aid delivery with minimal impact on the affected communities.

Japan’s commitment to Thailand’s recovery

Ambassador Otaka reassured Anutin that Japan would always stand by Thailand in times of crisis. He explained that the relief items were given in the spirit of friendship and solidarity, which has existed between the two nations for many years. The ambassador also expressed hope that the items would ease the suffering of the victims and wished them a speedy recovery.

A history of mutual support during crises

The head of JICA's Bangkok office reminded Anutin of the long history of mutual aid between Thailand and Japan during times of crisis. He mentioned Thailand’s support for Japan during the Kumamoto earthquake and the 2011 Tohoku tsunami, as well as Japan’s assistance to Thailand following the 2004 tsunami and the devastating 2011 floods.

In conclusion, Anutin reiterated his gratitude to Japan, stating, “Japan’s kindness will always be remembered by the Thai people.” He emphasized that the two countries would continue to support one another during future crises.