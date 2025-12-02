Anutin to check if flood victims outside Emergency Decree qualify for THB2 million

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul gave an interview before the Cabinet meeting regarding the THB2 million compensation for flood-related deaths in Hat Yai, an area declared under the Emergency Decree, at the Government House on December 2, 2025.

Anutin was asked if the area would be expanded.

He responded that compensation is not limited to areas under the Emergency Decree and that flood victims in southern provinces will also receive assistance.