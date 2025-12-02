Anutin to check if flood victims outside Emergency Decree qualify for THB2 million

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul gave an interview before the Cabinet meeting regarding the THB2 million compensation for flood-related deaths in Hat Yai, an area declared under the Emergency Decree, at the Government House on December 2, 2025.
Anutin was asked if the area would be expanded.
He responded that compensation is not limited to areas under the Emergency Decree and that flood victims in southern provinces will also receive assistance.
When asked if those who died in areas not covered by the emergency declaration would be excluded from the THB2 million compensation, the Prime Minister stated that there are various categories and he would need to verify the details.
He mentioned there are rules in place, but efforts would be made to ensure assistance, particularly for bedridden patients, and he would check the specifics.
Regarding whether a loan decree would be required to fund the compensation, Anutin pointed to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas for clarification.
When asked if the compensation would require an Emergency decree on loans due to insufficient funds, Ekniti simply waved his hand and shook his head, declining to answer.