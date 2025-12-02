Over 800 Singaporeans back safely from flood-hit Hat Yai in Thailand

Of 893 Singaporeans who contacted MFA for help because of the floods, 608 of them had either boarded a flight to Singapore or were waiting for one at Hat Yai International Airport.

Torrential rain and water levels began to recede on November 27 in southern Thailand, local media reported, allowing evacuation efforts to be ramped up as land transport, such as vans and military trucks, was able to reach stranded people and take foreign tourists to relief centres or the airport.

MFA had said shortly before noon on November 27 that it was arranging for vans to evacuate Singaporeans from central Hat Yai to the airport.

The floods have affected more than 980,000 homes and over 2.7 million people in Thailand, the country’s Interior Ministry said in an earlier statement.

At least 176 people in southern Thailand were killed, the authorities said on December 1.

Fatimah Mujibah

The Straits Times

Asia News Network