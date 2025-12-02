Thailand Takes Centre Stage as Regional Energy Leader at IEEE PES GTD Asia 2025

Grid modernisation efforts focus on enhancing system flexibility through several critical initiatives: a Digital Control Platform for automated power system control, Infrastructure Expansion Sharing for renewable energy management, and a New Agreement for Construction Flexibility to mitigate generation variation.

The utility is also deploying Transmission Protection Control Monitoring and Asset Management systems to enhance grid stability, alongside a cybersecurity-focused data analysis platform.

These infrastructure investments will support EGAT's deployment of substantial renewable capacity, including over 3,000 MW of hydrogen-based power and large-scale solar projects, whilst enabling industrial growth, data centres, and regional connectivity across the Eastern Economic Corridor.

The utility is also studying three carbon dioxide capture technologies: amine solution absorption, advanced nanomaterial Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs), and Cryogenic Carbon Capture (CCC), whilst examining Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) for commercial deployment by 2040.

These efforts align with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, ensuring transparent operations whilst supporting Thailand's climate commitments and the EGAT Carbon Neutrality plan targeting net-zero emissions by 2050.

Global Perspectives on Grid Resilience

The opening forum featured insights from international energy leaders addressing the sector's rapid transformation. Raj Beasla, Senior Director of Electric Transmission and Substation Engineering at Pacific Gas and Electric Company, emphasised technology's crucial role in building resilient systems.

"The pace of change continues to accelerate exponentially due to rapid advancement of AI technology," Beasla noted, highlighting how artificial intelligence is revolutionising electricity generation, management, and delivery.

He cited PG&E's deployment of 18,000 hazard detection devices that achieved "65% reduction in outages in 2024 through safety protocols such as enhanced power line settings, which shut power within one-tenth of a second when hazards are detected."

Dr Pheerapat Vithayasricharoen, Senior Energy Analyst at the IEA Regional Cooperation Centre, provided critical context on Southeast Asia's renewable integration challenges.

The region's electricity demand has tripled over two decades and is expected to reach 2,000 terawatt-hours by 2035—a 50% increase from current levels.

"Southeast Asia can integrate higher shares of wind and solar with modest efforts at least to the medium term," Dr Pheerapat explained, noting that whilst the region possesses abundant renewable potential—over 20 terawatts of combined solar and wind capacity—strategic policy measures and infrastructure investments remain essential for successful integration.

Comprehensive Conference Programme

Conference Chairman Professor Dr Weerakorn Ongsakul emphasised the event's significance amid global climate challenges, noting it provides a crucial platform for senior executives, government officials, experts, and researchers from leading institutions worldwide to exchange insights and develop concrete energy transition strategies.

The programme features extensive exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge technologies including smart grid systems, greenhouse gas-free switchgear, and intelligent automation controls.

High-profile panel sessions address critical topics such as hydrogen in electrical systems, AI-driven grid management, women's roles in the energy sector, and pathways to net zero.

Deputy Director Puripan Bunnag of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) highlighted the conference's broader economic impact, noting it reinforces Bangkok and Thailand's position as ASEAN's premier energy conference and exhibition hub, generating substantial economic and technological value.

The event has garnered extensive support from Thai organisations including EGAT, Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), PTT Group, and leading technology companies such as Hitachi Energy Thailand and Schneider Electric Thailand, alongside government agencies including the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), and Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT).

The conference concluded on 29 November, having provided participants comprehensive access to the latest energy innovations and strategic discussions shaping the region's sustainable energy future.