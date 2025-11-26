EGAT sets up war room to manage southern flood crisis and ensure power supply stability

Regarding the stability of the southern electricity grid, Narin confirmed that while the Chana Power Plant was temporarily halted due to high floodwaters, additional power generation was provided by the Krabi Power Plant in Krabi Province and the Khanom Power Plant in Nakhon Si Thammarat. This ensured that the southern power supply remains stable and reliable.

EGAT has also stepped up its safety protocols by conducting more rigorous checks on all high-voltage substations to ensure the public’s safety. The agency continues to monitor the situation closely and remains committed to standing by the people of Thailand in this crisis.

Narin concluded:

“EGAT will continue to stand alongside the Thai people throughout this crisis, ensuring that the situation is managed with strength and resilience.”