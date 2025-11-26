EGAT sets up war room to manage southern flood crisis and ensure power supply stability

• EGAT follows Energy Minister’s orders, opens war room for urgent flood relief in southern Thailand.
• Ongoing distribution of aid and ensuring electricity supply stability.
On November 26, 2025, Narin Phoawanich, Governor of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), revealed that the agency had set up a war room to urgently assist flood victims in the southern region, where widespread flooding has caused significant damage.
EGAT is focusing on supporting both its personnel and operations in affected areas, including 57 workers still stranded at the Chana Power Plant in Songkhla, as well as delivering nearly 30,000 relief packages, including food supplies and drinking water, to affected communities in Songkhla, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Yala.
Regarding the stability of the southern electricity grid, Narin confirmed that while the Chana Power Plant was temporarily halted due to high floodwaters, additional power generation was provided by the Krabi Power Plant in Krabi Province and the Khanom Power Plant in Nakhon Si Thammarat. This ensured that the southern power supply remains stable and reliable.
EGAT has also stepped up its safety protocols by conducting more rigorous checks on all high-voltage substations to ensure the public’s safety. The agency continues to monitor the situation closely and remains committed to standing by the people of Thailand in this crisis.
Narin concluded:
“EGAT will continue to stand alongside the Thai people throughout this crisis, ensuring that the situation is managed with strength and resilience.”