Royal Thai Armed Forces mobilise for southern flood relief with strategic operation zones

Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, spokesman for the Flood Crisis Operations Centre, announced on Wednesday that the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) has deployed personnel, medical teams, and necessary field support equipment to assist flood victims in Songkhla Province.
Wanchana stated that Hat Yai District in Songkhla has been identified as the most critical area due to the convergence of floodwaters. The area surrounding Hat Yai is being managed by Army units to coordinate relief efforts, with disaster relief battalions involved in the operation.
The affected area has been divided into four operational zones, each assigned to the following units:
Each zone will manage four key aspects of the crisis response:
The Chief of Defence Forces will oversee the Flood Crisis Operations Centre at Wing 56 in Songkhla, reporting directly to the Prime Minister on the progress of relief efforts. In critical situations, immediate decisions can be made on the ground.
While acknowledging the confusion and delays in the response, Maj Gen Wanchana expressed gratitude for the collective efforts of all involved and noted that past issues, such as delays in providing assistance or incidents of threats to rescue workers, will be addressed. These challenges were largely due to dissatisfaction with the slow pace of assistance, rather than conflicts or aggression.
The Air Force has committed to at least three daily flights, while the Navy is deploying HTMS Chakri Naruebet to the area. The Army is already on the ground, with Navy helicopters handling patient evacuations.
In terms of communication, the Army is using flat-bottom boats equipped with loudspeakers to relay information to affected residents. Initial efforts have already begun, and similar communication strategies will be implemented across all four operational zones.