Royal Thai Armed Forces mobilise for southern flood relief with strategic operation zones

Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, spokesman for the Flood Crisis Operations Centre, announced on Wednesday that the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) has deployed personnel, medical teams, and necessary field support equipment to assist flood victims in Songkhla Province.

Wanchana stated that Hat Yai District in Songkhla has been identified as the most critical area due to the convergence of floodwaters. The area surrounding Hat Yai is being managed by Army units to coordinate relief efforts, with disaster relief battalions involved in the operation.

The affected area has been divided into four operational zones, each assigned to the following units: