Nation Foundation sets up donation centre to support southern flood victims

The ongoing disaster in the South remains critical, significantly impacting the lives of local residents. Many areas are cut off, homes have been damaged, and there is an urgent shortage of essential goods for daily survival.
Nation Group and Nation Foundation stand in solidarity with the people of the South, launching the "Nation Shares Kindness to Aid Southern Flood Victims" mission.
In collaboration with southern relief networks and public-private sector partners, a help centre has been established, a Nation kitchen opened, and donations of essential goods are being accepted to support affected communities.
“The ongoing disaster in the South has persisted for several days, and the situation has yet to improve,” said Shine Bunnag, CEO of Nation Group. “Nation Group, Nation Foundation, and Nation TV pledge to be a bridge for kindness, delivering help to those in distress.”
He explained that a help centre has been established to collect essential items still in short supply. A Nation kitchen has been set up to distribute food to those affected in the area. Those wishing to contribute funds can donate to the Nation Foundation account, he added.
“I believe that with the generosity of the Thai people, we will overcome this crisis together,” he concluded.
Those wishing to assist the victims can contribute through the following channels:
Donate funds to the Nation Foundation
Donate consumables and essentials such as ready-to-eat food, milk, drinking water, rice, dried foods, medicines, diapers, sanitary products, pet food, and other necessities
For further inquiries, call 02-338-3310, Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm.