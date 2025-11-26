Nation Foundation sets up donation centre to support southern flood victims

The ongoing disaster in the South remains critical, significantly impacting the lives of local residents. Many areas are cut off, homes have been damaged, and there is an urgent shortage of essential goods for daily survival.

Nation Group and Nation Foundation stand in solidarity with the people of the South, launching the "Nation Shares Kindness to Aid Southern Flood Victims" mission.

In collaboration with southern relief networks and public-private sector partners, a help centre has been established, a Nation kitchen opened, and donations of essential goods are being accepted to support affected communities.