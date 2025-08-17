Shine Bunnag leads Nation Group executives in robe offering ceremony

Nation Group Plc, led by CEO Shine Bunnag and his family, joined executives and staff in a robe offering ceremony on Saturday to support the construction of Komet Trairattana Chedi at Wat Komet Rattanaram in Sam Khok district of Pathum Thani province.

The ceremony began at 9 am on Sunday with chanting by nine senior monks, followed by the offering of lunch to 60 monks and novices. Donations from Nation Group members and the public amounted to 674,865 baht.

Shine said his family, disciples of the late abbot of Wat Komet Rattanaram, wished to continue his vision of strengthening the temple as a centre for Buddhist study and practice.

The chedi was built so Buddhists could worship and to ensure the temple has the capacity to support monks and novices in their studies, he said, adding the exterior is now 95% complete, and the interior is expected to be finished early next year.