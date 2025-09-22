Nation Group Seeks THB 500 Million Capital Increase for Expansion and AI Push

Nation Group (Thailand) Plc, a major media company, is set to raise over 500 million baht through a capital increase to strengthen its financial position and fund future business expansion, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

The company's board of directors approved a plan to issue 12,203,911,086 new common shares, raising the registered capital from 7,905,422,403.31 baht to 14,373,495,278.89 baht.

Existing shareholders will be offered the new shares on a one-for-one basis at a price of 0.04 baht per share. The proposal is awaiting approval from shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on 31 October 2025.

The funds will primarily be used to improve the company's financial stability by repaying debt, reducing interest burdens, and providing working capital to enhance business liquidity.

A significant portion of the capital will be allocated for new equipment and AI technology to modernise content production and boost competitiveness in the digital media industry.

Shine Bunnag, the group's executive chairman and chief executive, highlighted the importance of the move.

"Although the global economy remains volatile, we see opportunities and are ready to move forward steadily," he said. "This capital increase prepares us for a full-scale entry into the digital age."

Shine added that the investment would focus on AI and other innovations to improve operational efficiency and content quality, allowing the group to better serve modern consumers and uphold its journalistic standards.

